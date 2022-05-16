Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara shocked with Birlas’ behaviour

In today’s episode, Harsh tells Akshara that she should get used to the Birlas’ routine and their behaviour and tells her that touching the feet isn’t necessary. Akshara tells him that she understands what he’s saying and assures him that she’ll adapt soon. Mahima tells that Akshara will be a great company for Manjiri. Manjiri tells that she was thinking of completing all the pending rituals of Akshara’s. Harsh tells that they need a break from all of these rituals as the wedding was tiring. He tells Mahima that they need to attend the important meeting and tells everyone that they should also discuss about the music department in the hospital.

Then, Akshara asks Manjiri to sit and have breakfast. Harsh yells at Manjiri and asks her to get his sugar-free powder. Akshara gets scared looking at him. Abhimanyu yells at Harsh for scolding Manjiri. Harsh and Abhimanyu argue and Akshara gets shocked seeing that. Harsh tells even Akshara will soon start arguing with him as his son does. Abhimanyu warns him to not drag Akshara in between their drama. Anand asks them to stop fighting and they both leave. Shefali tells Akshara that this is usual in their house so she should get habituated to this. Manjiri asks Akshara to have breakfast but she’s still in shock.

Abhimanyu asks Akshara to not think about the fight and tries to distract her but she keeps thinking about it. Manish tells the Goenkas that Manjiri has invited them home, so they all excitedly get ready to see Akshara. On the other hand, Akshara questions Abhimanyu’s behaviour towards Harsh but Neil comes and interrupts them. Akshara gets ready and comes down and gets emotional seeing them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara cooks for the first time in Birla mansion