Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16th September 2022, Written Update: Akshara asks Abhimanyu to give her a chance
In the previous episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu saw each other at the visarjan.
In today’s episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu get shocked looking at each other. Abhimanyu tells that he waited for almost a year to see her and longed to meet her and asks her why did she leave him. She tells that she has never stopped loving him. He tells her that he doesn’t care what she’s doing and he doesn’t want to meet her and see her ever again as he’s tired of everything and walks off. Akshara holds his hand and stops him. He tells her that she has no right to stop him after leaving him.
She asks him to give her a day’s time to at least listen to what happened. She tells that she understands he’s angry but he needs to listen to her once and that she’s just asking for 24 hours. He goes and starts playing the drums angrily. Maya looks at Abhimanyu and gets mesmerised. Akshara thinks that no matter what Abhimanyu needs to give her at least 24 hours. Maya returns back home and worries about what Dr. Kunal will say. He asks her where did she go and she tells that she went to the visarjan with Akshara. He gets shocked and realises that Akshara must’ve seen Abhimanyu.
Maya then cries and asks what will she do if Akshara won’t sing for her anymore. Vansh asks Aarohi if she likes anyone then she can tell him. She tells she is dating someone but doesn’t want to disclose the name. Manish wonders if they know who that guy is. Abhimanyu comes home and eats the pizza he ordered. Parth asks him how’s he eating pizza as he never advises anyone else to eat junk. Abhimanyu gets angry and leaves. He then tells Manjiri about meeting Akshara. She tells him to listen to what she has to say.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15th September 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu see each other