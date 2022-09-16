Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16th September 2022, Written Update: Akshara asks Abhimanyu to give her a chance

In today’s episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu get shocked looking at each other. Abhimanyu tells that he waited for almost a year to see her and longed to meet her and asks her why did she leave him. She tells that she has never stopped loving him. He tells her that he doesn’t care what she’s doing and he doesn’t want to meet her and see her ever again as he’s tired of everything and walks off. Akshara holds his hand and stops him. He tells her that she has no right to stop him after leaving him.

She asks him to give her a day’s time to at least listen to what happened. She tells that she understands he’s angry but he needs to listen to her once and that she’s just asking for 24 hours. He goes and starts playing the drums angrily. Maya looks at Abhimanyu and gets mesmerised. Akshara thinks that no matter what Abhimanyu needs to give her at least 24 hours. Maya returns back home and worries about what Dr. Kunal will say. He asks her where did she go and she tells that she went to the visarjan with Akshara. He gets shocked and realises that Akshara must’ve seen Abhimanyu.