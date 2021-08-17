Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Kartik motivates Sirat to resume her training

Today we see that, Sirat apologises to Kartik for her silly argument over sleeping on the bed. Finally, Sirat sleeps on the bed and worries about Kartik as he will sleep on the couch. Later, Kartik falls down from the couch and gets tensed as he cannot find Sirat on the bed. He thinks that yet again Sirat has left his house, so decides to search for her.

Kartik finds Sirat playing with Akshara in her room. Kartik is happy to see that Sirat enjoys being with Akshara. Kairav spots both of them together and prays about turning their fake marriage into a real one. Kartik tells Sirat that she should rest now as he will take care of Akshara.

The next day, Kartik informs Sirat that the doctor who had diagnosed Ranveer has finally got back to India, and now it will become easier to find out who had changed Ranveer’s original reports. Further, Kartik motivates Sirat to start practicing for her national tournament. Sirat gets motivated and hugs Kartik for supporting her at the same time worries about who will train her. Kartik asks Sirat not to worry as he will find a coach for her. Sirat decides to train hard and win the match.

Later, Kartik takes Sirat to the coach but he refuses to teach Sirat because of the murder charges. Sirat gets furious and takes an oath to win the national tournament and the court case on her own. As they are leaving, Mukesh makes his entry and tries to convince Sirat to be trained by him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

