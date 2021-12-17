Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu decides to marry Aarohi

Today we see that Anand and Parth are tensed as Abhimanyu starts to break down as Akshara reveals that she has moved on in her life. Harshvardhan informs the Birlas that Abhimanyu has decided to marry a girl of their choice and thus they should fix his marriage before he changes his mind. Neel tells Harshvardhan that Abhimanyu is frustrated and is taking decisions out of his anger as he still has feelings for Akshara.

Harshvardhan gets angry on Neel for interfering in his decision, while Mahima jumps in and backs the latter saying that they cannot force Abhimanyu to marry any girl against his will. Elsewhere, Abhimanyu meets Manjiri and tells her that he is loosing all his hopes as Akshara feels that she has no feelings left for him. Harshvardhan thinks over Abhimanyu’s decision and feels that Aarohi is the perfect match for him in terms of education and overall behaviour.

On the flip side, Aarohi dreams about entering the Birla house as Harshvardhan and Manjiri’s daughter-in-law. Anand asks Harshvardhan to seek Aarohi’s decision before talking to the Goenka family for their marriage. Harshvardhan tells everyone that if Aarohi wants to get married to Abhimanyu then it is her duty to convince Manish. Mahima and Neel oppose Harshvardhan’s decision, but the latter stands firm on his decision and feels that Abhimanyu and Aarohi are the best couple.

Later, Harshvardhan informs Abhimanyu about his decision while all other family members ask him to think before taking a final call as it might affect his whole life. Abhimanyu shocks his family and tells them that he is ready to marry any girl of Harshvardhan’s choice as he cannot see Manjiri suffering due to him. Furthermore, Abhimanyu proposes Aarohi for marriage while the latter gets overwhelmed and informs the Goenkas about the news. Manish refuses Abhimanyu’s proposal, while Akshara gets emotional when she learns that Abhimanyu has decided to marry Aarohi.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

