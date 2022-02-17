Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17 February 2022, Written Update: A romantic surprise for Akshara

In today's episode, Akshara talks to Abhimanyu on call and asks if he has any plans for Valentine's Day. He says he has planned to unite Kairav and Anisha. Akshara shares that tomorrow is her parent's anniversary and late Sirat's birthday. After hanging the call, Akshara wonders who made Abhimanyu a heart surgeon as he doesn't understand what her heart wants.

The following day, Akshara surprises the Goenka family with heart-shaped kachoris to celebrate the special day. Swarna recalls that it is Karthik and Naira's anniversary and Sirat's birthday. Akshara feeds kachoris to Kairav and Aarohi. She tells the latter to get ready to surprise their brother.

She takes Kairav outside while Abhimanyu, dressed as a thief, snatches Akshara's purse. Kairav runs behind and goes into a room. Akshara locks Kairav with Anisha in a room and asks them to celebrate the day of love. Anisha finds Kairav in the room, and they spend a romantic time together. that She feeds him his favorite coconut cookies and thinks about why he is sacrificing his love and giving up on her while Kairav feels he loves Anisha and will love her forever, but he can not be with her for his family's happiness.

Elsewhere, Aarohi watches Vansh talking to his girlfriend and feels everyone has a partner except her. On the other hand, Akshara asks Abhimanyu how they will celebrate today, to which the latter feels thirsty and asks her to wait till he brings coconut water. Meanwhile, Akshara receives gifts similar to what was mentioned in Naira's dairy. Later, Manjari comes and hugs her. She says Abhimanyu knew Akshara misses her mother, so he planned this. Manjari asks Akshara not to feel alone as she is her mother. Abhimanyu apologizes to her for reading her mom's diary. Akshara says she has a surprise for him and takes him to the venue.

