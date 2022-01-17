Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara tries to stop Aarohi from leaving

In today’s episode, Dadi tells Akshara to apply haldi on Aarohi. Abhimanyu asks Harshvardhan if his mother came. The nurse comes and tells Abhimanyu that there’s a critical patient in waiting and he leaves. Akshara tells Aarohi that she doesn’t want to apply haldi as she doesn’t deserve it. Aarohi tells her to not apply then. Kairav sees them angry at each other and Aarohi goes and dances. Akshara recalls Aarohi’s lie. Abhimanyu’s staff asks him to dance and Akshara sees a video of him dancing.

Kairav asks Akshara what’s happening between her and Aarohi. Akshara tells nothing and Abhimanyu comes home for the ritual. Aarohi thinks of going to the exam and tells she needs to go to the parlour. Swarna tells her that they’ve booked the service at home itself. Aarohi insists on going to the parlour and tells she’ll take Akshara along with her. On the way, Akshara tells Aarohi that she needs to be back on time or Abhimanyu won’t like it. Aarohi tells she’ll manage. Manish and Akhilesh feel emotional and say they will have to let go of Akshara also in the future. Aarohi tells Akshara to handle everything until she comes back as she’s her sister.

Akshara tells her to not do this. Aarohi tells her that her career is also important for her and tells her that everything’s in her hand and she should handle it. Akshara asks her how can she lie to Abhimanyu. Aarohi says she needs to fulfil her dream and Akshara tells her to stop and inform Abhimanyu first. Shefali spots Aarohi at the airport. Akshara starts crying and Abhimanyu comes and asks her to tell the truth to everyone that she loves him as it’s not late. He tells her that it’s fair to only tell the truth.

