Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu clears the confusion

Today we see that Abhimanyu tries to clear the confusion and Kairav confronts him for sending a text message to Aarohi. Abhimanyu informs Kairav that he wanted to talk with Akshara, but due to the confusion, Neel sent him the contact number of Aarohi. Neel apologises to everyone, while Kairav gets furious at Abhimanyu for his silly mistake. Manjiri blames herself for the confusion as she failed to understand that Abhimanyu is in love with Akshara and wants to marry her instead of Aarohi.

Later, Abhimanyu asks Akshara to clear the confusion as the latter always tried to get in touch with her. Akshara recalls Aarohi’s promise and finds it difficult to accept that she feels the same as Abhimanyu and wants to marry him. Abhimanyu asks Akshara to speak up, while Kairav gets frustrated and tells the former that he cannot force his sister against her will. Abhimanyu decides to leave the Goenka house, but claims that he loves Akshara and never wished to marry Aarohi.

Further, Abhimanyu recalls all his moments with Akshara since the time of their first meeting. Akshara and Aarohi start crying as they never realised that all three of them are stuck in a love triangle. On the other hand, Abhimanyu gets furious after Akshara refuses to accept that she is in love with him. Parth and Neel console Abhimanyu and try to motivate him, while Mahima tries to provoke them against Manjiri. Ahead, Abhimanyu faints due to extreme stress and keeps calling out for Akshara after she regains consciousness.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu reveals the truth