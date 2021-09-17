Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17 September 2021, Written Update: A new chapter in Sirat’s life

Today, Suhasini and Suvarna get worried as they learn about Sirat’s condition. Suvarna tells Surekha about Sirat being the best mother. Meanwhile, Sirat learns English from Kairav as she rests on the bed. Gayatri gets surprised as Sirat is learning English. Kartik enters the room along with Suvarna and Suhasini while they ask Sirat the reason behind the illness. Sirat tells them that less amount of sleep made her faint while practicing.

Sirat starts feeling nauseous as she sits to have food. Ahead, Sirat feeds food to Akshara and Kairav. Later, Suvarna asks Sirat if the latter will like Akshara wearing Kirti’s clothes. Sirat loves the idea and tells that Kirti’s clothes would protect Akshara from all the bad vibes. Suvarna tells Sirat to go and get the clothes from the storeroom.

Suvarna and Surekha talk about Prabha and her rude behaviour towards Sirat. Suvarna feels that Sirat might have felt bad about her behaviour. Sirat overhears their conversation and feels good as Suvarna backs her. Later, Surekha praises Suvarna to be one in a million, but at the same time tells that she cannot expect the same behaviour from Sirat and starts talking about all her flaws. Surekha feels that once Sirat gives birth to her own child, she will ignore Kairav and Akshara for sure.

Sirat gets impatient and interrupts their conversation and tells Surekha not to worry about Kairav and Akshara as the latter will never ignore them. Sirat also adds that Mauri’s upbringing has inculcated good values in her. Furthermore, the doctor calls up Sirat and asks her to visit the clinic. After a while, the doctor informs Sirat that she is pregnant.

