Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17th August 2022, Written Update: Akshara fights for Kairav

In today’s episode, Harsh asks the inspector to take Kairav away. Kairav says he didn't do anything as he loved Anisha a lot and would never do any harm to her. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to trust her as Kairav is innocent. Abhimanyu tells her that the court will decide if Kairav is innocent. Kairav gets arrested. He cries looking at them all. Akshara goes and holds Kairav and cries. The constable tells Akshara to go back. Abhimanyu tells the constable that they are brother and sister and asks him to let them talk.

The lawyers come. Akshara hugs Abhimanyu. She tells him that their families aren't together and now they have to choose one side as there’s a lot of conflict between them. Harsh comes and tells Abhimanyu that the lawyer wants to meet him. Akshara goes to see Kairav's lawyer. She goes to Mahima and tells her that she understands the pain of losing a family member but Kairav would never do this.

Abhimanyu tells Parth that Akshara trusts Kairav a lot. Parth tells him to be on his family's side as they need him the most. He tells Abhimanyu that Anisha died because of Kairav and asks him to stay on Anisha's side. Abhimanyu closes his eyes and thinks of Anisha.

