Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu fight

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that Harsh will use Manjiri however he wants and she will always be a slave. They both continue arguing and he tells that every marriage is the same where people pretend to be happy and compromise, but in reality, none of the marriages work out. Akshara gets angry and starts throwing things everywhere and asks if he meant that he regrets marrying her and their marriage is a mistake. They both look at each other and turn in opposite directions and sit and cry. She then gets up to catch an auto and asks the auto to take her to Goenka Villa. Abhimanyu also comes and sits in the auto.

They both reach Goenka Villa and then she gets down but she feels someone pulling the dupatta and turns back thinking it’s Abhimanyu but sees that it’s stuck. Abhimanyu tries to help her but she pulls the dupatta and walks off. Abhimanyu watches her going in and cries and walks off looking at the blood in his hand. Suwarna brings pakodas and Manish and Akhilesh get happy. Manish tells Akshara loves these. She enters the house and tells that she has come at the right time and hugs Kairav. He asks her what happened and Aarohi also does the same.

She tells that she felt like meeting them so she came here as she was sure they would’ve made pakodas as it’s raining. Abhimanyu reaches his house and goes to the room and keeps Akshara’s cosmetics and sandals properly and recalls her words.

