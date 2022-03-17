Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu yells at Aarohi

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu asks for shagun from Manish and he asks him to stop being greedy and laughs. Akshara asks where’s Harsh and Manjiri says he’ll come later. Then, Akshara and Abhimanyu smile looking at each other. They see the wedding card and get shocked. They see Aarohi’s name on the card with Abhimanyu’s and everyone stares at her. Aarohi asks what happened and Abhimanyu yells at Aarohi and shows her the card. She says she doesn’t know how this happened and he tells he knows it’s her.

Manish asks her to accept her mistake as it’s fine. She asks them why do they keep blaming her as she has no idea how the card got misplaced and tells she won’t stay to disturb and leaves. Akshara asks them to stop the drama as they can do the pooja with the card made by Kairav. They do the pooja and Aarohi looks at Sirat’s picture and starts crying. She thinks maybe the card fell when she was leaving the house. Kairav comes and hugs and consoles her. Aarohi tells no one believes her and Kairav tells her that he and Akshara believe her. She tells the rest to blame her and that she’ll go to the hospital. He thinks it’s better to leave her alone as she might get better.

Akshara tells Abhimanyu to calm down as Aarohi must have not done it intentionally. He asks her not to say this as Aarohi will ruin their happiness and he had already warned Aarohi to not create any drama. She tells Aarohi is her sister and he tells he’s aware of that but warns her that Aarohi will get in between them and leaves.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.



Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu saves Akshara