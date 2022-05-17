Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Goenkas visit Akshara

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells the Goenkas that everything in the wedding went smoothly and thanks them for that. Manjiri agrees and asks them to drink the juice made by Akshara. Akshara gets emotional and serves the juice and Abhimanyu realises that she’s crying. Anand gets up and starts walking away. Akhilesh asks him where’s he going and asks him to sit and talk. He tells them that they all have an important meeting. Harsh, Mahima and Anand leave.

Abhimanyu tells the Goenkas that it’s a meeting regarding Akshara’s music department and Manish thanks him for doing so much for her. He tells Akshara is lucky to have Abhimanyu. Manjiri tells she’s lucky to have Akshara in her house and thanks to them for giving her such great values. Abhimanyu takes them to the wall of the frame and shows everyone’s achievements there. Shefali points out a big trophy and tells that’s hers. Abhimanyu tells soon even Akshara will win trophies and they’ll keep them here. Akshara thinks of giving her best.

Then, Neil says it’s the ring finding rasam but there will be few changes. Akshara asks what’re the changes and Neil gets the plate with water and Kairav tells the ring will be seen evidently but the catch is that they need to pick it up using chopsticks. Abhimanyu comments that this isn’t romantic. Neil laughs. Akshara goes to give juice to Harsh but overhears them all talking to shut the music department down and cries. She goes down and Kairav asks her what happened. She tells nothing. The Goenkas tell they’ll take a leave and Akshara hugs them. Harsh, Mahima and Anand come down and Abhimanyu tells he’s excited to work with Akshara. She wonders why they’re not telling him the truth.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

