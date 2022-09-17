Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17th September 2022, Written Update: Manjiri asks Abhimanyu to meet Akshara
In the previous episode, Akshara asked Abhimanyu to give her a chance to explain herself.
In today’s episode, Manjiri tells Abhimanyu that there must be some reason Akshara is asking for 24 hours. She encourages him to give Akshara one more chance to explain herself as they are seeing each other after a year. Abhimanyu decides to meet her. Akshara becomes happy when she learns from her detective that he got proof that Kairav is innocent. She thinks that now she can prove that Kairav is innocent and can convince Abhimanyu and thinks will get fine with him and they can live together.
Maya tells Dr. Kunal that her life will be over if Akshara leaves. He tells her that he won't let Akshara leave after the event. Akshara overhears his plan. Dr. Kunal asks Akshara to prepare for the finale. She asks politely if she can go see Kairav. He agrees and brings Kairav to her but stands in between them. She tricks Kunal and learns about Kairav's whereabouts. She decides to execute her plan.
Akshara manages to reach Kairav. Mahima asks Abhimanyu why he didn't ask Akshara about Kairav. Mahima tells Manjiri that she heard Abhimanyu and her talk so she knows that he met Akshara. She gets angry at Abhimanyu for trusting Akshara. He tells her about the 24-hour deal with Akshara and assures her that after that he won’t go back to her.
