Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17th September 2022, Written Update: Manjiri asks Abhimanyu to meet Akshara

In today’s episode, Manjiri tells Abhimanyu that there must be some reason Akshara is asking for 24 hours. She encourages him to give Akshara one more chance to explain herself as they are seeing each other after a year. Abhimanyu decides to meet her. Akshara becomes happy when she learns from her detective that he got proof that Kairav is innocent. She thinks that now she can prove that Kairav is innocent and can convince Abhimanyu and thinks will get fine with him and they can live together.

Maya tells Dr. Kunal that her life will be over if Akshara leaves. He tells her that he won't let Akshara leave after the event. Akshara overhears his plan. Dr. Kunal asks Akshara to prepare for the finale. She asks politely if she can go see Kairav. He agrees and brings Kairav to her but stands in between them. She tricks Kunal and learns about Kairav's whereabouts. She decides to execute her plan.