Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Kartik saves Sirat from being embarrassed

Today we see that Kartik assures Sirat that he will hire new coach for her. Later, Sirat tells that she only needs motivation and tells that she can win the nationals without a coach. Kartik agrees to Sirat but insists her to be trained by a coach. Meanwhile, Kartik receives a message that Ranveer’s doctor will soon arrive.

On the flip side, Sirat and Kartik gets shocked as they see Goenkas waiting for them to perform the post wedding rituals. Suvarna informs them that it is good to perform rituals with the family. Kartik is told to tie the mangalsutra on Sirat’s neck, and Sirat stands shocked. Kartik breaks the nuptial chain at the correct time and saves Sirat from being embarrassed.

Sirat thanks Kartik for saving the day. Further, Kartik informs Sirat that he is keeping the nuptial chain in the cupboard. Later, Vansh asks Kairav that will Sirat leave him and go back, Kairav tells Vansh that Sirat will not go anywhere as she is Kartik’s wife. Vansh asks Kairav if he is hiding anything from him. Sirat interrupts and tells Vansh that as she met Kairav after a span of six months that is the only reason she is spending more time with Kairav.

Later, Sikandar agrees to train Sirat. Kartik refuses his offer but Sirat agrees to be trained by him but challenges him to fight with her by which she can decide if Sikandar has the potential to train her. Sikandar wins the match and tells Sirat to concentrate on her game.

