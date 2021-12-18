Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18 December 2021, Written Update: Birlas visit Goenka family

In today's episode, Manish tries to explain why Aarohi's alliance with the Birlas is impossible. Suhasini, Suvarna and Kairav advise Manish not to think too much or his health may deteriorate. Aarohi becomes enraged and declares that she will not waste a second chance.

When Akshara arrives, Aarohi explains to Goenkas that she deserves Birlas and shows the auspicious bangles she received. Swarna, Manish and Kairav confront Aarohi for visiting the Birlas. Manish asks who gave Aarohi permission to visit the Birlas. Akhilesh informs Goenkas that he has taken Aarohi with him. In the flashback it is seen that Aarohi convinces Akhilesh to support her. She says to Akhilesh that Abhimanyu is her happiness and that she wants him in her life. Akhilesh tells Goenkas that he can't see tears in Aarohi's eyes, so he went to meet Harsh.

In the flashback, Harsh presents Aarohi with the bangles and urges Akhilesh to convince Manish. Akhilesh apologises to Goenkas and claims to have done what was best for Aarohi. Abhimanyu and the Birlas pay a visit to the Goenkas. Akshara and the others are shocked. Aarohi welcomes the Birlas.

Abhimanyu attempts to convince Manish. Akshara is tensed. Goenkas remains silent. Manjiri is concerned that Manish will reject the proposal. Abhimanyu says to Goenkas that he can understand what everyone might be thinking about why he is here with Aarohi’s proposal. He claims that this time he is serious about the relationship.

Kairav asks Abhimanyu why he wants the marriage while knowing there is no love. Abhimanyu claims to be here for an arranged marriage in which the relationship is more essential than the love. He then asks Manish and Suhasini to come to a decision. Manish agrees to Aarohi and Abhimanyu's alliance. Aarohi, Akhilesh and Harsh are delighted.

Suvarna and Suhasini then perform a ritual for Abhimanyu and Aarohi. Akshara takes part in the ritual. She cries in the kitchen. Aarohi hugs Akshara and expresses her happiness. Abhimanyu meets Akshara. He questions Akshara about why she is crying when she should be happy for her sister.

