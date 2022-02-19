Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18 February 2022, Written Update: Manish berates Akshara and Kairav

In today's episode, Akshara brings Abhimanyu in a beautiful setup. Abhimanyu sees barbie dolls around him and says he saw these in his dreams. They dance and celebrate Valentine's Day.

Manish catches them together and scolds Akshara for being with Abhimanyu. He brings Akshara away from Abhimanyu while finding Kairav with Anisha. He gets furious and takes both of them to Goenka house. Manish shouts at Akshara and Kairav saying they both have fallen in love with members of the Birla family as if no other family exists in the world. Akhilesh says he didn’t expect this immaturity from Akshara and Kairav.

Manish says Akshara has made them feel ashamed before as well but he did not expect this behaviour from Kairav. Akshara says it was her and Abhimanyu’s idea to arrange a date for Kairav and the latter did not have any clue about it. Kairav feels he is at fault for letting Akshara go with Abhimanyu. Manish taunts both the siblings are backing each other like it is ‘Raksha Bandhan.’ Swarna brings medicine for Manish and asks him to take care of his health. She says it’s good that Aarohi informed them about Akshara and Kairav’s Valentine plan on time. Akshara wonders why did Aarohi ruin their plan. Manish says he can not tolerate Abhimanyu in front of him.

Everyone notices Abhimanyu outside and comes out of Birla house. Manish orders the guards to shut the door but Abhimanyu pushes the gate and tells the former he will not leave until he hears him. Abhimanyu says he is not a goon nor his love is a joke. He says he loves Akshara and Anisha loves Kairav and nothing is wrong with it. He further questions how could he ask his grandchildren to sacrifice their love for the sake of family. Manish ignores him and goes inside the house. Neil and Parth arrive to convince and take Abhimanyu home but the latter denies. Akhilesh informs Manish that they had a loss of crores of rupees in their business.

