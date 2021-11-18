Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18 November 2021, Written Update: Aarohi accuses Akshara of her plans

Today, we see that Akshara gets emotional and blames herself for not accepting Abhimanyu’s proposal when she could sense that he has true feelings for her. Akshara also adds that by accepting Abhimanyu she could have ended all the confusion but her confession would have shattered Aarohi.

Later, Aarohi accuses Akshara of planning everything from the start so that she could take revenge on her. Akshara tries to justify herself but fails miserably when Aarohi tells her that since their childhood the latter has kept snatching everything from her. Akshara interrupts Aarohi and tells her to stop accusing her of the things which she has never done in her life. Aarohi losses her calm and humiliate Aarohi for destroying everything.

Akshara gets furious and informs Aarohi that in Abhimanyu’s case everyone is equally responsible for the confusion so asks her to stop blaming her. Elsewhere, Harshvardhan holds Manjiri responsible for all the confusion and also tells her that she has always created a mess in their house. Mahima jumps in and insults Manjiri along with Harshvardhan wherein the former gives them a befitting reply and shuts them up. Abhimanyu gets back home and confronts Harshvardhan for his behaviour and takes Manjiri wimarriage

Back in the Goenka house, Aarohi gets angry and tells the family members to fix Abhimanyu’s marriage with Akshara. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu stays firm on his decision and tells everyone that he loves Akshara and will marry her. Furthermore, Akshara feels bad after Aarohi blames her for snatching Abhimanyu from her. Suhasini and Swarna backs Akshara and tells her that Aarohi is angry and thus insulted her in front of anyone. Kairav confronts Aarohi for her behaviour and tries to tell her that whatever is happening with them is a result of a misunderstanding.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu clears the confusion