Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18th April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu learns the truth

In today’s episode, Akshara tells Abhimanyu she had fun dancing with him. He tells her he's in nice company and she should spend time with him. She then leaves saying she has to talk to Kumar Sanu about something important. As Abhimanyu is about to read the paper sent by Mahima, Neil interrupts him and takes him away. Kumar Sanu gets ready to leave. The Birlas and the Goenkas ask Kumar Sanu to sing one last song. He sings one more song for them. He asks both the families to continue all the festivities and entertainment. Abhimanyu goes with Kumar Sanu to his car and then asks for his blessings.

The detective finally reveals the truth to Abhimanyu. He gets to know from him that the car was Aarohi's and that she's the culprit. He refuses to believe the truth. Abhimanyu wonders why did Akshara hide the truth and leaves. Akshara waits for him and asks where Abhimanyu is. He tells her to calm down as Abhimanyu will come back soon. Abhimanyu runs on the road and then, falls down. Meanwhile, Akshara is extremely restless. Neil asks her to calm down. Abhimanyu gets angry thinking that Akshara betrayed him.

Akshara gets relieved when the Birlas tell that Abhimanyu has gone to the hospital to check on a patient. Akshara tells her family to start the Mehendi ceremony. They tell her they want to rest and she tells them that they can relax after they bid her farewell. Then Akshara brings out a poster of Abhimanyu and everyone is shocked to see it. She makes them dance around the cut-out. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu decides to confront her. Akshara’s family decides on a theme for the Mehendi function. Abhimanyu sends Akshara a message telling her to meet him. She gets shocked after finding out that he has called her to the accident site.

