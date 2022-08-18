Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18th August 2022, Written Update: Mahima gets angry at Akshara

In today’s episode, Akshara cries and tells that they should not let Kairav be arrested because he’s innocent and he would never harm Anisha. Manisha asks her to side with Kairav if she wants to and asks her if she wants to abandon them. She tells that no matter what she wants justice for Anisha. Akshara tells she won’t abandon any family as both the families are hers. Manjiri tells that Akshara can’t choose a side and Mahima asks her not to keep supporting Akshara always. Mahima tells that manisha was her sister in law and asks her to leave. Anand asks Akshara to give some space to Mahima.

Akshara cries and texts Abhimanyu that she’ll go to her maternal home and come later. Aarohi calls her and she panics. Manish cries and tells that Kairav is innocent and hopes Akshara convinced the Birlas about the same. Akshara comes and bursts into tears. She hugs Manish and cries. Abhimanyu and Parth come back home. Anand tells that Mahima’s BP fluctuated. Abhimanyu tells they could’ve asked Akshara to sing for her. Mahima tells that she went to her house and they have to accept that and leave it.

Aarohi tells she doesn’t know why such a thing is happening to Kairav. Vansh tells that they should be strong for him. Akshara agrees and tells Kairav always taught them to have faith. Dr. Kunal calls Abhimanyu and tells that he’s going out of country and will schedule the surgery later and gives his condolences for Anisha’s demise. Akshara comes back and Abhimanyu thanks her. Mahima tells that Akshara isn’t on their side and tells she will break their trust soon.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

