Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18th January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu realises the truth

In today’s episode, Neil feels bad that he can’t help Abhimanyu even though he and Manjiri helped him a lot. Harshvardhan comes and asks Neil if he has a problem with this marriage and tells him to handle everything as it’s his brother’s wedding. Neil tells something will go wrong. Harshvardhan asks what does he mean. Parth tells he means that something or the other keeps happening. Harshvardhan tells him to make Neil understand his responsibilities and leaves. Parth asks Neil what happened. Nishita says Neil is feeling insecure.

Kairav calls Akshara and asks where are they? Akshara tells they’re shopping and Kairav asks them to come back soon. Aarohi hopes Akshara keeps her secret. Akshara wonders what to do. Shefali comes home and tells she saw Aarohi at the airport. Parth asks her to calm down and leaves. Akshara worries about Abhimanyu. Swarna calls Akshara and asks where she is and Akshara tells it’ll take some more time. Kairav wonders what’s happening. Neil calls Akshara and tells he’s standing behind her. Akshara panics and looks behind and Neil tells he’s joking as he knows she’s with Aarohi and cuts the call.

Harshvardhan tells Abhimanyu to get ready. Abhimanyu asks where is Manjiri and Harshvardhan tells him that she will come later but has asked him to get ready. Neil comes and Harshvardhan tells him to take care of Abhimanyu and make him get ready as nothing can go wrong in this marriage. Akshara calls Aarohi and asks her where she is. Aarohi tells she’s on the way. Neil gives Abhimanyu his sherwani and asks him to tell the truth if he isn’t happy with the marriage. Abhimanyu falls and sees a pick of Akshara and realises Aarohi lied.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara tries to stop Aarohi from leaving