Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18th June 2022, Written Update: Manjiri worries for Akshara and Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, Manjiri calls Abhimanyu. He turns to her and cries. She asks him where Akshara is. He tells her that she went to her maternal house. Manjiri calls Akshara and asks her to give Abhimanyu some time and he will calm down. Manjiri asks her if she will come back at night. She says no as Kairav has to discuss something. She tells Manjiri that everything is fine and asks her not to worry. Akshara ends the call and thinks she can’t tell the truth. Manish hugs Akshara and Akhilesh asks her why she came suddenly. Aarohi asks her if everything is fine there. She tells her everything will be better soon. Kairav stops Akshara and tells her she can't hide anything from him. She says it's nothing and goes to meet Dadi.

Abhimanyu recalls Akshara’s words. Manjiri brings food for him and wonders of everything is fine. He cries thinking of Akshara. Abhimanyu wakes up Akshara and asks her why didn’t she text him even if she came here. She says she fell asleep. They argue. He tells her they will fight but will always stay together. They come downstairs. Abhimanyu tells the Goenkas that he's taking his wife and no one will stop him. Manish says they will just say bye. Akshara smiles but then suddenly wakes up from her dream.

Abhimanyu sees Neil with Harsh and gets angry. Akshara gives tea to everyone and sits down at the function. Dadi says they should invite Abhimanyu’s family but Akshara tells that they won't be happy so they should just avoid them and go ahead. Akshara cries thinking she loses always but not this time. Abhimanyu gets ready.

