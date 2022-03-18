Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18th March 2022, Written Update: Aarohi and Akshara meet with an accident

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he’s leaving. Akshara asks Manjiri to take care of herself and Abhimanyu. Manjiri asks her to take care of herself and Neil tells her not to worry as Abhimanyu will cook down soon and he’ll get back to normal. Akshara agrees and they leave. Then, she decides to go check up on Aarohi. She asks Aarohi to talk to her but she refuses to. Aarohi tells she’ll leave to the hospital and Akshara also decided to accompany her thinking Abhimanyu and Aarohi might confront each other and fight there as well.

Manjiri asks Abhimanyu to drop her to the temple and he drops her. She asks him to take care and gets down. At the hospital, Aarohi thinks about all the accusations made on her by the family and takes a few tablets. The staff tells Akshara that Aarohi was walking weirdly. Akshara gets worried and finds Aarohi near the car and goes and sits. She asks what happened and Aarohi starts driving the car. Akshara asks her to stop the car and Aarohi drives recklessly. Manjiri while crossing the road worries about Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu thinks he yelled at Akshara for no reason and decides to call her. Aarohi sees Abhimanyu’s call and fumes with anger recalling his words and races the car.

A kid comes in the way of Aarohi’s car and she makes a turn to avoid hitting the kid and bumps into something. They both get wounded and Akshara asks what did they bump into and Aarohi tells it’s probably a stone and tells Akshara there’s no need to check and then starts driving away. Abhimanyu calls again and asks Akshara what happened. She tells everything is fine and thanks god that everything’s fine.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 17th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu yells at Aarohi