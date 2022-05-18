Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara sacrifices her music department

In today’s episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu are welcomed warmly by the Birlas’ hospital staff. Rohan gifts a rose bouquet to Akshara. Abhimanyu looks at him in jealousy. Akshara thinks about Harsh's decision to shut down the music department. He takes Akshara to the cabin. He thinks about their first meeting at the hospital. Akshara looks upset. Abhimanyu asks her what's bothering her. He tells her that Harsh ruined a lot of Manjiri's dreams, and he does not wish to do the same. She tells him she doesn't want to work in the music department.

Aarohi gets roses from Rudra and he calls her. Meanwhile Abhimanyu asks Akshara the reason why she doesn't want the department. She tells him that she wants to focus on her marriage. She says she doesn't want people to think her career is established because of her husband. She tells him that her music department will not bring any profit. Abhimanyu thinks someone has said something to her. He sees Harsh and thinks he must be behind it.

Abhimanyu gathers all the Birlas and asks about the music department. Harsh tells they’ve decided to close it. Abhimanyu asks how they can make the decision without asking him. The Birlas argue with each other. Abhimanyu tells Harsh that he won't let him ruin Akshara's career and happiness. He argues with him. Akshara says she refuses to be part of the music department. Abhimanyu is stunned. Harsh says he isn't wrong about Akshara and Manjiri as they’re both the same.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

