Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Surekha decides to find out the truth

Today, we will see that Surekha feels Kartik and Sirat being a couple seem to be unfamiliar with each other. On the other hand, Sirat starts her practice with Sikandar. Sirat asks Sikandar about his coaching fees, Sikandar tells her that nationals trophy is all he wants from her.

The next morning, Kartik tells Sirat to get ready as they have to visit Ranveer’s doctor. Wherein Surekha decides to find out the truth about Kartik and Sirat. Later, as Surekha tries to peep in their room she gets shocked looking at the blanket and a pillow on the couch. Kairav gets there in time and clarifies about it to Surekha.

Later, Kartik and Sirat visit Ranveer’s doctor and ask him about the person who changed the original reports. The doctor assures to help but cheats them as he calls Chauhan and tells him about Kartik and Sirat’s plan after they leave. Chauhan tells the doctor to leave the city as soon as possible or else latter will be in deep trouble.

Gayatri prepares for Rakhshabandhan. Naksh refuses to visit Goenka Mansion as Kartik did not inform him about his wedding and thus he is upset with him. Further, Sirat visits Naksh and Keerti’s house and tells them about their fake marriage.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

