Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu visits the Goenka house to meet Akshara

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells this is a sign that Akshara loves him. Aarohi reaches but the guard tells him that there’s no one in the building and she cries. Akshara comes back home and hides from Kairav. Neil tells Abhimanyu that he should ask Aarohi why she’s lying. Abhimanyu tells he loves Akshara and he wants to know why she lied for Aarohi. Akshara goes to the room and calls Kairav and tells him to send coconut water for Aarohi. Kairav asks when did they come back and she says long back.

Abhimanyu leaves the house and Harshvardhan asks him where is he going as Manjiri is coming home. Abhimanyu tells he texted her and leaves. Swarna and Dadi reach the parlour. Akshara calls Swarna and tells them to come back as they reached home. Aarohi cries on the way back. Harshvardhan sees Neil smiling and asks him what’s going on as it’s Abhimanyu’s marriage and asks him what did he tell him. Neil tells Harshvardhan to not worry as Abhimanyu will come back and tell what happened.

A servant comes and tells Akshara that Kairav sent the coconut water. Akshara tells him that it’s fine as she and Aarohi drank coffee. She feels bad for lying for Aarohi. Abhimanyu reaches the Goenka house. He goes to Akshara's room and she opens the door. Abhimanyu sees her and starts crying. Aarohi gets angry that the guard didn’t let her in and decides to first take care of her marriage and focus on that. Akshara sees Manish and Akhilesh and pulls Abhimanyu inside the room. She asks him what is he doing there and stumbles and falls on him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

