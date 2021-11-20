Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19 November 2021, Written Update: Aarohi overhears Suhasini’s conversation

In today's episode, Abhimanyu stops Manjiri from blaming herself and orders Mahima and Harshvardhan to be polite with his mother as she will never try and hurt anyone on a purpose. Later, Manjiri tells Abhimanyu that if he truly loves Akshara he should never let her go as true love is difficult to find. Abhimanyu thinks over Manjiri’s suggestion and feels that Akshara is under some pressure and thus the latter did not confess her feelings at the right time. Manjiri also adds that Akshara is a mature girl and thinks about all the family members.

Abhimanyu decides to find out the correct reason behind Akshara’s rejection as he feels that she loves him. Elsewhere, Kairav gets emotional when he finds that Akshara applies ointment to Aarohi’s wounds. In the meantime, Aarohi accuses Akshara of snatching Abhimanyu from her while she is asleep. Kairav keeps a watch on everything and gets upset as Aarohi holds Akshara responsible for every problem in their house.

Vansh motivates Kairav and tells him that soon everything will get back to normal wherein Akshara and Aarohi will resolve every issue amongst them. Furthermore, Abhimanyu recalls his moments with Akshara and decides to call her but later drops the idea when she starts feeling nervous. The next day, Kairav questions Akshara for being silent when Abhimanyu revealed that the latter loves him and also wants to marry her.

Akshara tells Kairav that she is ready with her future plan and soon she will inform everyone about her decision. Elsewhere, Aarohi overhears Suhasini’s conversation with Manish where she discloses that Abhimanyu since the start was interested in Akshara and wanted to marry her.

