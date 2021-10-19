Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Akshara learns the truth

In today's episode, Sirat tells Sheila that she has two daughters, Akshara and Aarohi. Sheila claims that Akshara is Sirat's step-daughter. Hearing the reality, Akshara is taken aback. Sheila is asked to stay away from Sirat's daughters. She claims that the truth will come out one day. Akshara is in tears. Aarohi inquires as to why Akshara is shocked. Akshara believes Sirat loves her equally as seen in the photo. Akshara is on the lookout for her biological mother.

Sirat resolves to tell Akshara the truth before she finds out from someone else. When Akshara is upset, she tries but fails to communicate with Suhasini and Swarna. Sirat appears and bestows presents on Aarohi and Akshara. Aarohi adores Akshara's outfit and requests that Sirat alter it for her. Sirat advises Aarohi not to be obstinate and to return Akshara's clothing. She then goes on to ask Akshara why she is lost. Akshara decides to confront Sirat, but she fails.

Akshara tells Arohi about what she learned from Sheila and shows her photographs of Naira and Sirat. Aarohi isn't convinced. When Aarohi tries to confront Swarna, Akshara stops her and says she doesn't want to ruin Sirat's happiness on Mother's Day.

When Akshara sees Sirat, she wonders whether the latter is not her biological mother. Swarna, Suhasini, Gayu, Sirat and Surekha receive the crown from Aarohi and Akshara. They also present gift cards sent by Kairav, Vansh, Luv-kush, and Kartik. Sirat and the rest are overjoyed when they witness the surprise.

They cut the cake and have a party. When Akshara sings a song for Sirat, she begins to cry in the middle of it. When everyone asks her why she is sobbing, Aarohi tells them that Akshara discovered the fact that she is Sirat's step-daughter. Everyone is shocked.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

