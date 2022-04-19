Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19th April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu confronts Akshara

In today’s episode, Akshara asks Abhimanyu why he called her out there. He tells her how worried he was on that Ganpati puja day when he couldn't talk to her or his mother and reminds her that it was the same day as the accident. She tells him she and Arohi got scared. He tells her how she didn't tell him even when he called the police. Akshara tells Abhimanyu she tried telling him many times. He asks her to tell the truth about who was driving it. Mahima tells Manjiri she can't take leave from the hospital and attend the wedding. Manjiri tells Mahima she's elder and she should be there.

Akshara tells Abhimanyu it was Aarohi who was driving the car. He asks her why did she hide the truth. She tells him they didn't know about Manjiri. He tells her the person he loved would never do this. She keeps telling him that she has told the truth to him before at the hospital. He tells her not to lie. She cries and tells him that she and Aarohi were in shock after the accident and when she wanted to tell him the truth, Aarohi fell sick. She tells him she told the truth standing behind the curtains. Abhimanyu tells her that she might not have lied but she definitely didn’t even tell him the truth.

She tells it's because of Aarohi. He gets upset and tells her about how Aarohi created differences between them and that only her sister means something to her but not him. Akshara holds Abhimanyu and tells him to forgive her. He tells her a lie is like a tumor that spreads and completely ruins a relationship. Anand gets a call from the wedding planner. Akshara gets a message from Neil saying that they have to cancel the bookings as Abhimanyu has broken off the marriage.

