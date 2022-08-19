Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19th August 2022, Written Update: Akshara requests Abhimanyu to get his surgery do

In today’s episode, Akshara tries to convince Abhimanyu to get his surgery done. She tells him that she will handle everything till he comes back from surgery. Akhilesh tells Manish that Anand and his sources, including the inspector didn't even let them talk to Kairav. Manish decides to apologise to the Birlas for Kairav's sake and tells that this is necessary for both families. Manjiri tells Mahima that Akshara isn’t at fault as both the families belong to her.

Mahima tells Manjiri that Akshara's support for the Goenkas will hurt them all one day and then she will realise that she was right. Later, Akshara sings and Abhimanyu hears her. She prays to God to fix things between both her families. She wishes Abhimanyu gets to know that Kairav is not guilty. Abhimanyu hides from Akshara. The next day, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he is ready for the surgery. Akshara gets happy but she wakes up and realised that it was a dream.

Akshara tells the Birlas that Dr. Kunal is about to leave the country and tells that they should convince Abhimanyu for the surgery. Harsh tries to convince Abhimanyu. He tells him to take inspiration from Manjiri as she never gave up despite being hurt. He tells him to think over his decision again.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

