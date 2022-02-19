Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19th February 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu gets arrested

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu throws a ball and a note to Akshara’s room. She reads that he asked if everything was fine. She throws back a note. The police come and ask Abhimanyu what is he doing here and yell at him to leave. Abhimanyu tells them he didn’t do anything and a man records their video. Manish gets angry and Neil sees the video of Abhimanyu arguing with the police and tells Harsh that he had asked the driver to keep an eye on him.

The police push Abhimanyu down and ask him to fight. Abhimanyu tells he won’t fight since he comes from a respectable profession and family. He asks the police to arrest him if he wants and he’ll call his lawyer. Manish tells the inspector to arrest him. Akshara runs behind him and Abhimanyu runs towards her. The inspector falls and Abhimanyu asks Akshara to go back. Abhimanyu sees the inspector fallen and apologises. The inspector tells that he did this purposely. Abhimanyu tells he didn’t do it and even Kairav supports Abhimanyu. The inspector asks him to prove his innocence in court. The inspector takes Abhimanyu and Akshara cries. Neil tells Manjiri that Abhimanyu got arrested and she faints. Akshara tells Manish that Abhimanyu loves her. Harsh blames everything on Akshara.

Harsh and Anand reach the station with a lawyer. The IG speaks with the inspector and asks him to let Abhimanyu go. He asks Abhimanyu to write an apology. Abhimanyu writes one. Manjiri gains consciousness and asks where’s Abhimanyu. Kairav sees Akshara punching a bag and recalls Sirat. He goes and hugs her. Akshara cries and he consoles her. The inspector says Manish won’t forgive him, although he has forgiven him. Abhimanyu turns and sees Manish and Akhilesh.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

