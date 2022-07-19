Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19th July 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu to bring Harsh back to the hospital

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu hides the medicine and thinks that he needs to tell Akshara the truth soon and thinks that he can’t tell until she finishes her auditions as she’s already stressed. Akshara comes and hugs him. They both kiss and express their love for each other and dance together. He asks her to sleep and puts her to sleep. The next day, Anand gets a message from Dr. Singhal telling him that he’s coming to meet Abhimanyu and thinks that it might be serious and that’s why Dr. Singhal is coming.

Aarohi texts Rudra and asks him to reply to her messages. Anand searches for some papers. Akshara stands in front of the mirror and wonders which outfit to wear. Abhimanyu comes and helps her choose an outfit and asks her to calm down. She tells that she feels like she isn’t ready. Abhimanyu tells her that even he felt like that when he initially became a doctor as he wasn’t sure if he’ll be a good one and tells that now he has the confidence that he’s one of the best in their country. Akshara thanks him. Anand searches for one of the audit reports and Mahima also helps him.

Abhimanyu goes and tells Anand that he has decided to bring Harsh back to his position so he can handle this and tells him that they’ve decided to keep things professional. Manjiri tells she will give the recommendation letter. Anand thanks them and tells that now he can go back to his duty without worrying. Rudra replies to Aarohi’s message and she thinks that she won’t let Akshara fulfill her dreams. Later, Anand calls Abhimanyu and asks him to come to the hospital as Dr. Singhal is waiting for him. Akshara asks him to go as she can manage it alone.

