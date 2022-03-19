Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19th March 2022, Written Update: Manjiri goes missing

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu calls Neil to ask about Manjiri and hears Parth talking about laddoos and thinks Manjiri is probably home. Akshara gives water to Aarohi and yells at her for taking so many pills and driving recklessly. Aarohi asks her not to scold more and hugs her and cries. She tells her that she needs to tell Kairav whatever happened and scolds her for risking her life and career and tells her that she should sort out her problems with them instead of having a death wish.

Anand checks Abhimanyu’s BP and tells him that it’s normal and asks him to calm down. He thanks him and comes home and asks Neil where’s Manjiri. He tells she didn’t come back home from the temple yet and Abhimanyu asks Parth who was talking about the laddoos. Parth tells he was talking with Shefali. Abhimanyu and Anand call Manjiri’s and ask about her. Harsh tells them to relax as she’ll come back. Abhimanyu worries and tells he’ll go search for her as he feels something is wrong. Akshara’s family make Holi plans and Akshara tells Kairav that it’s his and Anisha’s first holi. He smiles and gets excited. Abhimanyu calls Akshara informs her that Manjiri is missing and she gets shocked and tells her family.

Later, Neil calls Akshara. Everyone rushes to the hospital and the doctor asks Abhimanyu to go verify the dead body. He comes out and cries. Akshara comes and holds him and he cries and tells that it isn’t Manjiri. Everyone feels relieved and she says maybe Manjiri is out somewhere. Abhimanyu goes to search for her and Aarohi recalls her accident.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

