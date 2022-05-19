Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19th May 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu plans a special retreat for Akshara

Today's episode begins with Harsh telling Abhimanyu that he has a propensity to insult him. Abhimanyu leaves the spot along with Akshara. Akshara gets paranoid and Birlas stay quiet. Akshara tries to converse with Abhimanyu but he disregards her. She asks him to listen to her once. Akshara apologizes to him for letting him down. He lashes out at her for giving up without giving any fight. He asks her to bring her better half as he cannot see her forfeiting her aspirations. Mahima, Anand and Harsh talk about Akshara's matter.

Manjiri eavesdrops on their conversation. The trio also examine coming up with an IVF office. Mahima discusses with everyone that post-wedding, Akshara figured out how to seize Birla's clinic. Manjiri thinks she won't allow Akshara to give up. Abhimanyu expresses that he is vexed about Akshara giving up on her desires. She assures him that she ain't giving up and she shall please him one day. She tells him that she will work elsewhere and join the Birla clinic once she gets successful in her endeavors.

Abhimanyu and Akshara impart and tackle their disparities. Akshara finds out about Manjiri's and Harsh’s remembrance isn’t praised. She chooses to come up with an unexpected treat for Manjiri and Harsh. Harsh decides to send Mahima and Anand for the Chicago gathering. Harsh advises Abhimanyu not to fight for Akshara as she never upholds him. Abhimanyu gets raged seeing Harsh and Mahima. Manjiri asks Abhimanyu to not let any person come in between their marriage. He assures her and tells her about his special surprise for Akshara.

