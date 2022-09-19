Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19th September 2022, Written Update: Kairav meets the Goenkas

In today’s episode, Mahima asks Abhimanyu if he will support her after meeting Akshara. She asks if he will support her decision no matter what and let her do whatever she wants to for the peace of her daughter. Abhimanyu agrees. Akshara tells Kairav that she doesn’t have time to explain and asks him to come with her. Manish goes through Aarohi’s phone and Vansh asks him what is he doing and asks if he doesn’t trust her. Manish tells that he’s scared about what Aarohi might be doing as she always dodges his questions. Vansh tells he’ll help him and gets shocked seeing something.

Manish asks him if he found out something. He replies no and tells that he’s still searching. Manish tells he will search himself but Dadi comes with kachoris. Suwarna tells that Dadi was adamant to make kachoris. Dadi tells that she feels like her grandchildren are close by. Vansh comes home and everyone is happy and hugs him. Aarohi comes and emotionally hugs him. Akshara watches this from the window. They ask about Akshara but Kairav doesn’t reveal anything. Akshara leaves from there and 2 guys stop and ask her to give them her phone. Abhimanyu comes and asks them to leave. Akshara sprays pepper spray at them and they run.