Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu confronts Aarohi

In today’s episode, Aarohi asks Akshara to not speak when she’s drunk. Akshu feels nauseated and Kairav takes her. Aarohi advises her by saying she will feel better if she vomits. Abhi stops them from taking her until she returns to her senses and takes her with him. Aarohi thinks Akshara can reveal the truth to Abhimanyu. He makes her drink water and asks her what she was saying about the accident. She asks him to remove the colours off her cheek as it's itching her. He wipes off the colours and asks her to have curd.

Aarohi says she will go and see Akshu and Abhi. Neil asks her why she wants to get in between them. She tells him to be quiet as she just she wants to see Akshara make sure she’s fine. Neil asks Aarohi to stay back as Abhimanyu is with Akshara and questions her about the accident but Aarohi leaves. She thinks Abhi will call the police if he gets doubts. They both confess their love for each other and then Akshara asks Abhimanyu if he wants a kiss. He denies it by saying anyone one can see. She gets upset and goes to play in the pool but then Abhimanyu comes to console her and give her a kiss but she faints.

Abhimanyu asks Kairav to put Akshara to sleep and he agrees. Anand asks Harsh if he is feeling better now. Harsh looks around and says that he should ask him to take care of them also. All of them talk about how fun the day was. Abhimanyu questions Aarohi about the accident which she tells maybe Akshara recalled Sirat’s accident and related it to Manjiri’s accident. She asks him to ask Akshara as she will tell the same and leaves.

