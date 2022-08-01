Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1st August 2022, Written Update: Akshara’s birthday surprise

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu asks Akshara if she is at some Dargah. She thinks that she can’t tell the truth to him that she wanted to meet Dr. Kunal so she lies to him. He asks her if he should come to pick her up but she denies it. She reminds him to take his medicines. She assures him that she's fine. On the other hand, Manjiri and Suwarna prepare Akshara’s favourite dishes. Akshara waits for Kunal.

Kunal comes in and Aarohi spots him. Aarohi goes and confronts Akshara and asks what’s she doing here. She tells her that Dr. Kunal is Abhimanyu's last hope so she’s waiting for him. Aarohi tricks Akshara into not seeing Kunal. Kunal leaves the Dargah. Abhimanyu feels his condition worsening. Aarohi smirks thinking she won't let Akshara meet Kunal. Akshara decides to meet him at any cost and convince him.

She goes home and receives a birthday surprise from everyone. She gets happy. They dance and sing for her. She gets emotional. Abhimanyu tells her to stop crying and takes her with him to calm her down. Aarohi vows to stop Akshara from meeting Kunal. Abhimanyu hugs Akshara and expresses his love towards her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30th July 2022, Written Update: Akshara waits for Dr. Kunal