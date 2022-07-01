Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1st July 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu attend the party

In today’s episode, Neil asks Abhimanyu to come to the party and he agrees and goes with him. They go inside but Abhimanyu comes out and kicks the car in anger. Akshara comes and Abhimanyu on the other hand sits inside his car. Akshara goes inside and tries to find Abhimanyu but doesn’t find him. She comes out and trips over her lehenga but Abhimanyu catches her and picks her up. He tells her he had promised her that he won’t let anything happen to her lehenga.

Neil tells that he really wished Akshara and Abhimanyu also attended the function. They all see Akshara and Abhimanyu walking in and get happy. Shefali tells they are finally here. Abhimanyu and Akshara dance and get emotional. Mr. Bijoria comes and asks Abhimanyu to come as there’s an emergency in the hospital. Akshara asks him to go to the hospital and he tells her that they’ll talk tomorrow. He goes. A man points at Akshara and asks the waiter who is she. The waiter tells that she’s a music therapist at Birla Hospital. He smiles and thinks he’ll come soon to visit her. Neil drops Akshara home.

She comes to the Goenka Villa and Kairav asks her if everything went well. She says yes and tells that Abhimanyu and her danced as well and tells she enjoyed the night and goes to sleep. She smiles and thinks that she can speak to Abhimanyu tomorrow and clear everything out. Abhimanyu also thinks about talking to Akshara and they both go to sleep missing each other. The next morning, Akshara goes to the hospital and sees Abhimanyu sleeping. She kisses his forehead.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

