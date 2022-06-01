Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1st June 2022, Written Update: Birlas against Parth’s decision

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara feed pizza to each other and Akshara tells that after dinner they should go for a long drive. Then, they both lie down. Akshara asks him to get up and acts like she’s the doctor and checks him up. She tells him that she thinks that he needs to buy her an ice cream. He tells that’s nice and tells dinner, ice cream, long drive and then they will go to the suite he booked.

Parth and Shefali continue arguing and Anand comes and asks them to stop arguing and tells them that they should close the door and talk and not display their argument to everyone. Akshara comes and Parth asks her to explain to everyone that it’s okay to leave his job because he wasn’t getting respect. He tells her that he has an interest in music. Mahima tells that he will get ruined. Akshara tells that many people have achieved a lot in the music industry and tells Parth that there’s a vacancy in the music therapy department. Parth tells her he will join her and Abhimanyu comes.

Harsh and Mahima tell Parth to not do this but he tells them that he’s an adult so he can make his own decisions. Abhimanyu asks them to calm down and suggests they sit and talk it out. Harsh yells at Akshara for interfering in their matter and Abhimanyu defends her. He tells Harsh to let everyone breathe and give some time to Parth to prove himself right and he feels suffocated in the house and leaves. Akshara goes to him and he tells her not to involve in the house matter as she will be blamed for everything.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

