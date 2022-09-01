Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1st September 2022, Written Update: Akshara takes care of Shivansh

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu asks Shivansh who is he looking at. He points at Akshara but she moves. Abhimanyu looks in that direction and tells that there is no one there. He starts playing his flute and Akshara stops and thinks that it felt like Krishna asked Radha to stop. Parth and Shefali get busy with calls and Shivansh falls into a flower basket. Abhimanyu realizes that Shivansh is missing and yells his name. Shefali and Parth worry too. Akshara finds the baby and wonders whose is it. Manish yells at someone and Vansh and Akhilesh stop him. Manish asks them to let him be alone and tells that if Kairav was there he would’ve taken care of things.

Abhimanyu cries and searches for Shivansh. Akshara carries Shivansh and searches for his parents. Manish then hears a song decimated to him by Kairav on the radio and tells everyone that Kairav and Akshara must be fine. Few girls ask Maya to sing and she searches for Akshara. Akshara takes Shivansh near the competition and the man asks her to sit. She tells that the baby isn’t hers but the competition starts. Akshara makes Shivansh eat the butter and tells him that he’s an amazing kid. Abhimanyu comes near the completion and feels like Akshara is here.

Akshara tells the man that the kid isn’t hers and asks him to make an announcement and hand over the baby after verification. He makes the announcement and Abhimanyu goes running. Dr. Kunal asks Akshara to come sing and she leaves with him. Abhimanyu takes Shivansh and the man tells him that a lady dropped him off. Abhimanyu thanks whoever dropped Shivansh. Akshara returns and asks about the baby and the man tells that their family came. She looks at his toys and smiles.

