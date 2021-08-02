Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2 August 2021, Written Update: Sirat leaves a letter for Kartik

In the previous episode, we saw that Mauri’s death shocks Sirat, while Kartik makes his last attempt to save Sirat. Today’s episode begins with Kartik requesting the Inspector to let him meet Sirat. The Inspector doesn’t allow him. However, Sirat spots Kartik and feels that he wanted to convey something, but the Inspector takes Sirat away. Kartik runs behind the police car and forces them to stop it. He informs Sirat that she has got a bail. Media follows Kartik where he informs everyone about the bail.

Media questions Kartik about his affair with Sirat. Aradhana demands answers from Kartik. He explains to the press that Ranveer died due to lead poisoning, and he will soon prove Sirat’s innocence in the court. Kartik further taunts Aradhana by saying that a few reporters created a false rumour about his affair with Sirat. Kartik then takes Sirat away from the media.

Sirat later performs Mauri’s last rites, recalls her moments with Mauri and starts crying. Kartik realises that Sirat’s health is getting affected, and requests her to come to his house but Sirat refuses. Kartik tells Sirat that he has promised Ranveer and Mauri that he will take care of her, and takes her to Goenka mansion.

On the other hand, Manish is upset with Kartik for getting Sirat back, and asks Kartik to take her somewhere else. Manish warns Kartik that if Sirat stays in the house, then he will go back to Udaipur. Kartik tries to reason with Manish, but the latter is firm on his decision.

Sirat overhears this conversation. Later, Kartik is unable to find Sirat in the house, and finds a letter from Sirat which states that she is going away, and no one should try to find her.

Will Kartik be able to find Sirat? Find out in the next episode.

We have seen the episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik gets Sirat out of jail; She leaves Goenka villa secretly