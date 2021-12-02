Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Ruby accuses Abhimanyu of molesting her

In today’s episode Akshara rushes to the Goenka house and decides to cover up things before Aarohi could reveal the truth. Elsewhere, Abhimanyu meets the interns of his hospital and taunts Aarohi saying that it is very important to control the emotions to become a successful doctor. Aarohi feels embarrassed and understands that Abhimanyu is unhappy with her behaviour. Later, Abhimanyu gets back home while Manjiri tries to tell him that it was Akshara who planned everything for his birthday as she wants to see him smile in every situation.

After a while, Harshvardhan enters the house and tells that Manjiri that Ruby has accused Abhimanyu for molesting her in his cabin. Manjiri gets shocked and tells Harshvardhan that Abhimanyu can never try to get close to any girl. Harshvardhan agrees to Manjiri’s point but tells her that they will have to gather concrete evidence to prove Abhimanyu’s innocence in front of the press as Ruby is trying to make a big issue out of it. Neel tries to tell Harshvardhan that Akshara was present in the cabin but Abhimanyu stops him from revealing the truth.

On the flip side, Akshara learns about Ruby’s allegations and decides to save Abhimanyu as she was present in the cabin when everything took place. In the meantime, Manish starts accusing Abhimanyu for spoiling the lives of innocent girls after calling them in his cabin. Back in the Birla house, Neel requests Abhimanyu to let him reveal the truth but the latter stops him saying that he wants to keep Akshara far from his life. Harshvardhan blames Abhimanyu for everything as he had requested him to be polite with Ruby as she can do anything with the help of her father.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

