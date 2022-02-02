Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2 February 2022, Written Update: Akshara resigns from Birla hospital

In today's episode, Abhimanyu leaves before Aarohi can catch him with Akshara. Aarohi then asks Akshara if she was alone, to which the latter replies she was with her love, which is music. The following day, Akshara hurries to go to the hospital, but Manish stops her. He asks her to stay back, but she shows a video of a kid crying as he is scared of chemotherapy. She says she urgently has to go for this kid, to which Manish allows her to go. While Akshara and Aarohi are leaving, Manish asks them to resign at the end of the day.

Harsh, Mahima, and Anand talk about a PR campaign to recover their reputation at the hospital. Seeing Aarohi and Akshara's attendance at the hospital, Harsh comments they are still roaming around with pride. In contrast, Akshara sings a melodious song to cheer that kid. Abhimanyu enjoys her voice from outside. Mahima excludes Aarohi from her team, and the latter request her not to get personal. Mahima says she doesn't want any fraud members in her group.

Later, Abhimanyu comes into Akshara's way and asks her the reason for her resignation. She says Manish and Kairav are upset with her. He urges her not to mix up her personal and professional life. Abhimanyu asks her not to blame herself for her mother's death because it was an accident. He adds that he will not let her resign and convince the Goenkas. Soon, Abhimanyu gets a call from Anisha and rushes to her. Harsh come across Akshara and says she is fired for her shamelessness, to which the latter says he can not fire her because she is resigning herself.

She thinks of helping the people and doing what she loves at some other place. She returns home and asks the Goenka family to inform Manish that she has resigned from Birla hospital. Elsewhere, Abhimanyu meets Anisha and finds her hand bleeding. Manish's car broke down on the way, and he searches for a pick-up, and then Abhimanyu offers him a lift.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1 February 2022, Written Update: Heartbreak for Abhimanyu and Akshara