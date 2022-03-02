Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2 March 2022, Written Update: Manish takes his condition back

In today’s episode, Akshara says she can neither take away Abhimanyu from Manjiri nor Manjiri from Harsh. Akshara says Harsh is his dad and even Kartik hated Manish until one day he realised his love. She tells no one can take a father’s place. Manish recalls Kartik and cries. Akshara tells he can’t hide the fact that Harsh is his dad and can’t take Manjiri away from her own husband as he has no idea what she’s going through. She asks him if he’ll choose between.

Akshara asks Manish how can he keep this condition when he only didn’t like it when her parents went to live separately. She tells initially Naira wasn’t welcome to the family but then she made herself home and everyone loved her. She tells even Sirat faced a lot of problems but she also stayed. She tells she’s their daughter so she’ll also fight for her family. Harsh asks Manjiri why’s she worried. She tells she was just tense. He yells at her and Mahima asks him not to scold her. Manish tells Abhimanyu’s decision is final. Swarna says relationships can’t be built by putting conditions on them. Akshara tells she won’t break Abhimanyu’s family and tells she doesn’t approve of Manish’s condition. She goes to her room and cries.

Later, Manish tells he took his condition back as he realised his mistake and Abhimanyu says he apologised to Manjiri as well. They both apologise to Akshara and hug her. Manish tells them they have his blessings and Aarohi thinks Akshara makes everything right. Abhimanyu and Akshara dance together and they wish shaadi mubarak to each other and everyone claps.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

