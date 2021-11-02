Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu starts falling for Akshara

Published on Nov 02, 2021
   
Today, Abhimanyu sees that a group of boys try misbehave with Akshara; he intervenes and saves her. Meanwhile, Akshara thanks Abhimanyu for helping and tells him to leave her as the boys present there are teasing them thinking that they are having romance. Abhimanyu leaves her hand and asks the reason behind her tears, Akshara changes the topic. Abhimanyu gives his earphones to Akshara and tells her to enjoy some good music until he teaches a lesson to the boys who were laughing at Akshara.

Vansh and Kairav decide to look out for Akshara, while Aarohi denies to join them. Kairav introduces Aarohi to Neel and informs her that he is Abhimanyu’s brother. Later, Abhimanyu accompanies Akshara till the hotel and gets surprised when he learns that they are staying in the same hotel. Aarohi gets furious when she spots Akshara and Abhimanyu talking. Aarohi gets jealous and jumps in between and introduces herself to Abhimanyu and tries to criticise Akshara saying that she has no ambition in life and lives a very simple life.

Abhimanyu stays unaffected and continues to talk with Akshara which irritates Aarohi. Kairav and Neel decide to spend the evening together as everyone has started bonding with each other. Furthermore, Abhimanyu constantly thinks about Akshara and finds it difficult to takes his eyes off from her. Aarohi gets angry on Akshara for getting close with Abhimanyu. Kairav looks at Abhimanyu and learns that he has started falling for Akshara. Moving on, Vansh and Neel ask Akshara to sing a song and she refuses. Abhimanyu requests Akshara to sing, while Kairav keeps a watch on them.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Credits: Pinkvilla


