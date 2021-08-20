Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Keerti assures Sirat to support her

Today, Keerti asks Sirat the reason behind lying to the family wherein they can win the case without lying. Sirat tells that Kartik had no other option, so he had to lie to everyone. Sirat tells Keerti that Kairav knows the truth and is already supporting her. Sirat asks Naksh and Keerti to support them till she proves her innocence. Keerti assures Sirat to be with her in every situation.

Later, Sirat decides to visit Chauhan’s house as she wants to meet Nidhi to fulfill Ranveer’s last wish. Kartik learns about this and insists Sirat to take him along with her. Sirat tells Kartik to stay back as she is enough to handle Chauhan. As Sirat reaches Chauhan’s house, Saroj gets furious looking at Sirat and tells her to leave before Chauhan arrives. Sirat calls Nidhi and gives her the ornaments and the property shares which Ranveer wanted to give her on Rakshabandhan. Nidhi accepts the gifts and remembers Ranveer.

Keerti and Naksh finally visit Goenka house to celebrate Rakshabandhan. Suhasini asks Keerti to get a rakhi for Sirat so that she can tie it to Naksh. Suhasini also tells everyone in the family to accept Sirat as their family member and start behaving normally to her. On the other hand, Saroj tells Chauhan about Sirat’s visit and later learns about the gifts given to Nidhi by Sirat. Chauhan gets angry on Saroj for letting Sirat enter his house.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

