Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Aarohi is happy about her marriage

Today we see that Goenkas get ready to kick start the wedding preparations as Aarohi’s wedding will the first grand celebration in their house after Kartik and Naira’s marriage. Harshvardhan informs Manjiri that Manish and his family have accepted their proposal and hence she should stop worrying now as Abhimanyu has selected the most perfect choice for him. Manjiri is happy as she learns about Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s alliance but she also inquires to Harshvardhan about Akshara’s health. Harshvardhan gets angry on Manjiri for talking about Akshara on an auspicious day as according to him the latter was responsible for all the mess in the past.

In the meantime, Abhimanyu leaves the Goenka mansion along with Neel and drives the car very fast. Neel stops Abhimanyu and asks him the reason behind accepting Aarohi as his soulmate while he is in love with Akshara since the start. Abhimanyu gets emotional and asks Neel to accept the fact that he is getting married to Aarohi as his family members are highly impressed with her behaviour. Neel understands that there is something wrong with Abhimanyu as he is not happy with the things going on in his life. Moving on, Harshvardhan decides to make use of Abhimanyu’s marriage to gather more awareness and positive publicity for their hospital.

Later, Manjiri decides to celebrate the moment and asks everyone in the family to participate in the celebration as Abhimanyu gets his life partner. Abhimanyu gets back home and accepts the fact that he is going marry Aarohi while he wanted Akshara to be his wife. Mahima on the other hand feels that Akshara was the perfect match for Abhimanyu as Harshvardhan might use Aarohi to destroy her position in the hospital. Abhimanyu hires a wedding planner to plan his wedding after he sees that Manjiri is neglecting her health due to the excitement of his marriage.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

