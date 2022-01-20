Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 20 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara confesses her love

In today’s episode, Akshara moves away from Abhimanyu and asks him why he's at her place. Abhimanyu shows her the pic and asks her why did she do this and starts crying. Akshara cries and Abhimanyu tells that he wants all the answers. He asks why did she make him feel like a joke when the truth is that she loves him and asks her why did she risk her life by saving him from the fire. Akshara asks him to leave and he tells her to meet him at the sunset point at 4 PM and tell him the truth or else she doesn’t know what he’s capable of doing and leaves.

Akshara calls Aarohi and Neil calls Abhimanyu. He tells Neil that he’ll come back after he gets all the answers. Aarohi picks Akshara’s call and tells her that she’s on the way. Kairav comes near the door and asks what happened and asks her to open the door. Akshara tells him that they’re changing. Later, she jumps out of the window and runs to meet Abhimanyu. Parth tells Harshvardhan that Abhimanyu will come back, so he should stop worrying. Neil thinks everything will be fine now. Dadi, Swarna and Kairav come to see Aarohi and see the notice on the door that says not to disturb them as they’re shooting a pre-wedding video. Dadi tells them to not disturb the sisters and they leave.

Kairav wonders what’s wrong and calls Harshvardhan and asks about Abhimanyu. Harshvardhan wonders if there’s something wrong there as well. Harshvardhan tells Abhimanyu is doing a pooja. Akshara reaches the venue and shouts Abhimanyu’s name. He sends her an audio message saying it doesn’t matter he lives or not as she doesn’t value his love. Akshara shouts that she loves him and asks him to come in front of her. Abhimanyu comes there and they both smile.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

