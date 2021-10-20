Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Akshara accepts Sirat

In todays episode, Aarohi questions the Goenkas and ask them if Akshara is her step sister. Sirat gets emotional and starts crying as she was always scared about these questions from Aarohi. Manish blames Sirat for the situation while the latter defends herself saying that she wanted to reveal the truth in a better way, but Sheila spoiled everything. Suhasini and Suvarna worry for Akshara as she is completely heartbroken. Sirat decides to talk to Akshara after Suvarna encourages her. Later, Sirat walks in Akshara’s room and gets Naira’s picture and tells everything about their past.

Akshara tells Sirat to tell her everything about her mother Naira. Sirat recalls all the moments spent with Naira and also praises her. Sirat explains to Akshara that despite being their step-mother she equally loves Kairav, Akshara and Aarohi. Sirat also adds that even if Akshara does not accept her after knowing the truth yet she will always love her. Later, Akshara finally accepts Sirat as her mother, while Aarohi feels insecure as she cannot share Sirat and Kartik with anyone.

Furthermore, Sirat gives an example of Ram and Lakshman and tells Akshara and Aarohi about the bonding they shared and requests her daughters for always being together. Suhasini praises Sirat’s upbringing as Akshara agrees to accept the truth. Manish confronts Sirat for Sheila’s evil act. Aarohi and Akshara listen to Manish’s words and ask the reason behind getting angry and shouting at Sirat.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Akshara learns the truth