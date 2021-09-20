Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 20 September 2021, Written Update: Kartik and Sirat get a good news

Today we see that Kartik confronts Sirat about their child. Later, Sirat reveals to everyone that she isn’t pregnant. Kartik gets angry on Sirat for playing with his emotions and refuses to believe that Sirat isn't pregnant. Kartik forces Sirat to tell the truth and learns that it there was a mistake in the reports. Goenkas find it difficult to believe Sirat.

Meanwhile, Manish accuses Sirat for aborting the child and gets angry for hiding the truth from everyone. Kartik asks Sirat the reason behind writing the letter. Sirat tells Kartik that the letter had two parts out of which Kartik read only the first part. Kartik follows Sirat and finds the other part of the letter. Kartik and Goenkas are shocked after reading the letter, while Kartik apologises to Sirat for accusing her. Sirat then reveals that she was afraid that her own child would have drifted her apart from Kairav and Akshara.

Suhasini and Suvarna ask Sirat to relax as she will receive a good news soon. After a while, Sirat faints yet again, while Kartik and his family get tensed. Kartik takes Sirat to the doctor and learns about the latter being pregnant. Sirat refuses to believe that she is pregnant. Meanwhile, the doctor shows Sirat her sonography report and congratulates the couple. Sirat gets emotional and hugs Kartik. Sirat worries about Kairav and Akshara as she feels that her pregnancy would affect their relation. Kartik tells Sirat to calm down as she will manage everything.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

