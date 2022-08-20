Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 20th August 2022, Written Update: Kairav escapes from jail

In today’s episode, Harsh asks Abhimanyu to get his surgery done and tells that he’s not talking as the CEO of Birla Hospital and tells that since he didn’t even refuse the surgery that means that even he wants to get the surgery done. Abhimanyu wonders what to do. Harsh goes and tells Akshara that he tried to convince Abhimanyu for the surgery but he’s still thinking what to do. Akshara calls Dr. Kunal and pleads with him to do Abhimanyu’s surgery and then leave the country and go. He agrees and everyone gets happy. Abhimanyu gets happy learning that Dr. Kunal agreed to the surgery and thanks Akshara for her efforts.

Manish gets shocked to learn that Kairav escaped from the jail and tells the rest of the Goenkas. The Birlas also learn that Kairav fled from prison and get shocked. Anand tells he won’t spare Kairav. Mahima yells at Akshara and asks her to see what her brother did and tells that he’s guilty and that’s why he fled. She continues to accuse Akshara and Akshara gets a panic attack. Abhimanyu and Manjiri console her. The Birlas visit the Goenkas and accuse them of hiding Kairav. On the other hand, Kairav runs and collides with Vansh and pleads him to save him as he’s innocent and faints.

Manish tells that Kairav is innocent and even they don’t know where he is. Mahima tells that he escaped from the jail because he’s guilty and she’s sure he’s hiding here. Dadi stops them from entering. They leave thinking of coming back with a warrant. Neil tells Abhimanyu that Mahima and others are at Goenkas. Abhimanyu yells at Mahima for confronting the Goenkas. Mahima asks him why’s he supporting them. Akshara worries for Kairav. Abhimanyu asks her not to worry and ask her to go to her house. Vansh decides to hide Kairav.

